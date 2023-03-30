March 30: Opening Day in San Diego. The Rockies will start the season against the Padres at Petco Park. They'll pay four games there, then head north to face another NL West competitor in Los Angeles.

April 6: Home Opener. The party begins at Coors Field at 2 p.m. as the Rockies take on the Nationals. It continues into the next week, when Colorado hosts St. Louis for three games.

May 28: Memorial Day. Spend the day off watching some day baseball. The Mets, expected to be one of the best teams in the league, will be visiting. First pitch is 1:10 p.m.

June 23-25: Shoehi Ohtani and the Angels come to town for the first time since 2019. Last time they came to Colorado, an urban legend about Ohtani hitting a ball out of the park during batting practice started. Get there early to see if he does it again.

June 30-July 1: Fireworks nights. Coors Field puts on a better show than anyone else in the state. The Rockies are in Houston for July 4th, so consider this an early start to the party.

July 10: Home Run Derby. The eight best sluggers in MLB will go head-to-head in Seattle. Can Juan Soto repeat as champion or will hometown hero Julio Rodriguez dethrone him?

July 11: All-Star Game. Every team gets at least one representative. Before spring training started, my bet would have been on Brendan Rodgers representing the Rockies. He's out for the season now though, and that spot(s) is up for grabs.

July 14-16: Yankees come to town. Come watch reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and the rest of the pinstripe squad open up the second half of the season at Coors Field.

July 31: The MLB trade deadline is back to its old date after being moved last year to August. The team will have some tough decisions to make, with Charlie Blackmon, CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk all entering contract years. Last year the Rockies were the only team not to make a deal.

Oct. 1: Last day of the regular season. The Rockies will host the Twins. Stay through the last out to watch the team due their traditional thank you lap around the stadium.