When the Rockies signed Kris Bryant to a stunning seven-year, $182-million contract in March, owner Dick Monfort proclaimed to a national TV audience that their new superstar would lead them to their first World Series title.

Well, in Bryant's first year in Colorado, the Rockies can't even keep up with the Diamondbacks and Giants for fourth place in the National League West.

Bryant, the owner-described savior, has played in only 42 games this year and is still out for the indefinite future with plantar fasciitis. The team went 20-22 with Bryant in the lineup. The projected uptick simply hasn't happened.

Their confidence in Bryant, though, hasn't wavered.

'With Kris Bryant healthy, do you consider this team to be a contender next year?' Rockies manager Bud Black was asked last month — after Bryant was placed on the injured list for the third time this season.

"Yes," Black responded without a pause.

And the follow-up: 'What makes you think that?'

"With the group of players we have now — and rosters change — so it’s hard to really say, but for the guys we have now, meeting their expectations of what their track record tells us it can be. ... if all these guys do what they are capable of doing, and the same on the pitching side, I think we have a really good team that can play with anyone," the manager replied.

So let's analyze those track records.

The Rotation

At this moment, the Rockies will enter the offseason with three healthy starters — four, if Austin Gomber, who has been in the bullpen, returns to the rotation. Antonio Senzatela is on the roster, but has a torn ACL and may not be ready in time for 2023 opening day.

The three healthy starters:

Add in Senzatela and Gomber:

These five starters have a career-best average ERA of 4.07. If they all pitch to their career-best levels, they would currently rank 19th in MLB. If they pitch like they have this year, they would be second-to-last in MLB again.

Want to add Chad Kuhl and José Ureña, their two free-agent starters, just for kicks? Sure. One or both could be re-signed, but that doesn't move them up the rankings.

Bottom line:

At its best, this group has the potential to be an average rotation with the know-how to weather the tests of pitching at Coors Field. But a lack of depth is problematic, especially with few prospects in the minors who are considered major-league ready.

Position Players

José Iglesias is the only free-agent position player, and, with Ezequiel Tovar on his way up, they aren't likely to need Iglesias next year.

So here's the projected 2023 lineup with what they have available right now, using Tovar's numbers from Double-A. The outfield, particularly center field, is a toss up, but Yonathan Daza is penciled in because he's their best defensive outfielder.

And the expected bench:

Power hitting has been a Rockies' weakness this season, despite the advantage of playing half their games at 5,280 feet. Using their best overall seasons, this bunch has hit 212 home runs. Add 10-15 if Randal Grichuk, who has a 30-plus homer season, can find his power consistently, and a few more for Elehuris Montero, who has yet to played a full season. So they have the potential to hit between 230-245 homers, which would likely place them in the top 10 in MLB.

Keep in mind two of those projected starters haven't hit numbers like that in five-plus years. This year they have 124 homers, including Tovar's Double-A numbers (or 115 without) — 24th-most in MLB.

More drastically, they have only 37 home runs on the road, by far the fewest in baseball. Their average away from Coors Field isn't anything to advertise, either. They are hitting .235 on the road, .285 at home. To be competitive, they must find players who can excel anywhere.

Other options:

Michael Toglia, who made his MLB debut Tuesday, has the most power potential from their farm system. He hit his first major league home run on Wednesday — on the road, no less — and is also a stellar defender at first base and a capable right-fielder. Alan Trejo, Sean Bouchard, Sam Hilliard and Ryan Vilade are also on their 40-man roster.

Bottom line:

This current crop hasn't shown the power or ability to drive in runs, especially on the road. The Rockies, once again, should be seeking a power-hitting outfielder. They also need an experienced middle infielder who can spell Brendan Rodgers and Tovar and contribute in the batting order.

Yes, the Rockies have a rising farm system with a crop of position players advancing. But even if they make it to the majors next year, they likely won't be everyday contributors quite yet.

Bullpen

The bullpen took a big loss when Tyler Kinley injured his elbow in June. He's likely out until June, 2023, if everything goes as planned. They have two free agents in Alex Colomé and Carlos Estévez, who both assume late-innings-plus side roles for the Rockies.

A look at the bullpen with their current options if Estévez and Colomé aren't re-signed: Gomber, who has been in the bullpen for half the season, and Chad Smith, who is in the minors but on the 40-man roster, were both included since the team needs eight in their bullpen.

And with their two free agents:

Bottom line:

If they can bring back Estévez and Colomé, or find other veteran relievers to fill their void, this bullpen has the ability to stabilize. Bard has secured the closer's role. Kinley took a massive step forward this year and should be a big part of their future if he can regain his form. Justin Lawrence and Lucas Gilbreath are finding their footing. Like everywhere else, more depth is necessary.