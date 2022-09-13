Tuesday was a tale of two nights for Rockies starter Chad Kuhl.
The night started with him folding over in frustration after watching Eloy Jiménez smack his 1-0 slider in the centerfield bleachers. The White Sox went up 3-0 before Kuhl even recorded his second out.
But then a switch flipped. And from there on out Kuhl looked like a man on a mission.
"It really just comes down to staying focused and staying with your game plan and executing pitches," Kuhl told reporters. "You hung a slider and you move on. That's the way you have to roll with it."
After the first inning, Kuhl increased his sinker usage, a pitch that he's been working to get back since early July. On Tuesday, that pitch was what helped him rebound and get through the rest of his start — he was able to get batters out on both sides of the plate with it. He went on to pitch 6 1/3 innings, giving up three more hits and striking out five.
"Impressive how he came back and really settled in," manager Bud Black told reporters. "That was good to see from Chad."
Those last six innings were more of what the Rockies saw from him at the beginning of the season, when he was their most consistent starter. But, after throwing a complete game shutout at the end of June, things took a turn to the worst. Entering Tuesday night's start, he had a 9.08 ERA in his nine outings since that career night.
This is Kuhl's first full season in the majors — aside from a small stint on the injured list in August — since 2018. Kuhl, signed on a one-year deal, will be a free agent after the season ends.
Kris Bryant makes progress
Finally, there's some hope on the Kris Bryant front. Bryant, out since Aug. 1 with plantar fasciitis, is swinging a bat now and progressing in the weight room. The boot is off, and he's also able to play catch.
There's still no timeline for his return and time is ticking: There are only 20 games left.