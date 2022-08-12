DENVER — Wynton Bernard came out of the Rockies dugout on Friday and pointed towards the sky.

At 31, after 10 years of grinding through the minor leagues, Bernard finally made it to the majors. He navigated the many twists and turns in his career — all the times he was released, all the times he flew across the world just to get at-bats — with a smile on his face and a never-ending belief that one day he would make it. And now he made it to Coors Field, living out his lifelong dream.

It was a near-perfect moment, but it was missing one very special person: his father, Walter Bernard.

Walter died 14 years ago after complications from kidney cancer and diabetes caused by chemicals he cleaned up as a 17-year-old navy sailor in Vietnam. When Wynton was growing up, Walter worked the graveyard shift every night so he could beat every practice and game for his son..

As Walter grew sicker and sicker, he never showed any signs of weakness. Wynton vowed to be like his father, and to honor his mom for taking care of Dad until the very end.

"There were times when I doubted whether or not he should move on. I thought is 'Wynton chasing a dream that's never going to happen?'" his mother Janet Bernard said. "It's just overwhelming. I can't help but feel that his Dad is looking down. ... I think Wynton's call-up is a tribute to my husband and the sacrifices that he made."

For Bernard, this journey started when he was a teenager. He chose a college in Niagara, New York, where he completed his education just like he promised his father he would. But, even with the degree in hand, he wasn't ready to give up on baseball yet.

So he moved on to pro ball, and was drafted in the 35th round of the 2012 draft by the San Diego Padres. Bernard was released a year later though, and went on to play in the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Cubs minor-league systems. Out of options, he turned to independent ball, traveling all over, including Australia, to play.

"I was literally in independent ball just trying to find my way out, praying every night that something good would happen," he said, his voice cracking as he recalled that time.

In December, 2020, he got the opportunity he was looking for. He took batting practice one day with Connor Joe in front of Rockies manager Bud Black at a local high school in San Diego, and Black saw enough to get them both signed to minor-league deals.

Bernard did fine that first year in the Rockies' system, batting .254 with eight home runs. But knew he had more. So Bernard went to Mexico for the offseason, playing winter ball for Mexicali as he tried to improve his hitting. He always had high exit velocity off the bat, but could never get his launch angel right, resulting in countless fly balls to the warning track.

With his mechanics now in check, Bernard returned to Albuquerque for the Triple-A season a brand new player. He had eight home runs by mid-June, already surpassing his career-high. He led the Pacific Coast League in batting average and ranked in the top five in hits, RBIs, extra-base hits and OPs.

Still, despite all that, he never got the call-up. He watched as others fulfilled their dreams, all the while wondering when his time would come.

On Thursday, Bernard was preparing to take his pregame nap when Isotopes' manager Warren Schaeffer called a team meeting. Bernard reluctantly trotted back to the clubhouse, slightly annoyed that he was losing out on precious sleep.

Yonathan Daza was going on the injured list. Bernard was getting called-up up to replace him, Schaeffer announced. The clubhouse exploded, Bernard was in a state of shock as his teammates rushed to him. He pounded his chest and threw reliever Julian Fernandez into the air. There wasn't a dry eye in the room.

"To see grown men cry, men who have children, to hear that Wynton Bernard is called up and to see tears flow in a locker room by Wynton and his teammates … That’s just special," Schaeffer said to the Albuquerque journal.

Bernard immediately tried to FaceTime his Mom, but couldn't get it to work. "You know old people and their technology," Bernard joked.

"I'm going Mom. I'm going Mom, I promise," he told her once they finally got it connected. They both broke out in sobs.

On Friday morning, Bernard flew to Denver from Albuquerque. He went straight to Coors Field, bypassing the clubhouse and continuing to the field. He stood there alone, at home plate, looking around the stadium and taking it all in.

He didn't feel out of place or intimated.

He felt like he belonged.

"There have been a lot of times that I dreamed this and it didn't come true," Bernard said. "Today it came true."

Bernard's mom, brothers and a whole host of friends made it to Denver in time to watch him start in centerfield in his MLB debut. He got his first plate appearance in the third inning, walking up to a roaring reception from the crowd, carrying a bat with an image of him and his father on the end. He grounded out there, then struck out in his second at-bat.

Bernard came back out in the seventh with the score tied 3-3. On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, he took a changeup and sent it down the third base line. He beat out the throw to first, but the umpired still called him out.

His teammates were on the edge of the dugout, arguing the call. The crowd erupted in boos. But the umpires chose to review it, calling Bernard safe for his first major league hit. He pumped his fist, then went on to steal second and eventually come home on a sacrifice fly from José Iglesias.

"It was truly incredible," Bernard said. "It felt like a dream."

Bernard doesn't know what his future holds, baseball is a business, and he could be optioned as early as Saturday. But for now, it doesn't matter.

He did it.

"It's just hard to believe that he made it," Janet Bernard said. "I said son, you've made it to the mountain top. It's up to you what happens after this. Even if you go up and play one game, you've still made it to the mountain top."