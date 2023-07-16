Alan Trejo is no stranger to the roller coaster that is promotion and demotion in Major League Baseball.

He's been on the benches of both Coors Field and Isotopes Park, and Michael Toglia has been right alongside him, at times. The two are on different plights — one a more seasoned veteran, the latter still in his infancy in the sport and looking to make the big leagues for good.

Struggles caused Trejo to get sent down in June to work on his game. All the while, he was readying for the chance that came Sunday with two outs in the 11th inning of a back-and-forth brawl with the Yankees. A pitch com violation gave him the early advantage and another ball set up his first career walk-off home run to nab an 8-7 win for the Rockies.

"I was just preparing myself for whenever I got a chance," Trejo said. "I was getting everyday at-bats down (at Triple-A) but the focus was to when I got a chance up here. When I have confidence, I put good swings on the ball and good things happen."

Even rounding the bases, Trejo wanted to ensure he wasn't the guy who got thrown out at second because of assuming the ball left the park. He sprinted much of the bases before seeing the ball left the park.

Right behind Trejo as he hit was the Toglia family — they grew up as Yankees fans, but even bigger fans of their son and brother.

Gerrit Cole's second-inning fastball was what Toglia was looking for, and exactly what he got. He took the ball the other way and into the left-field bleachers, and the round of high-fives among his family members came even faster than the ball left the park.

He too is trying to take advantage of limited opportunities. Sunday was his first start after getting a lone pinch-hit appearance in the series' first two games.

"It's pretty cool because he's a Bruin and I'm a Bruin — I'll have something to say to him at the alumni game next year, so that'll be fun," Toglia said. "I want to be ready every single at-bat. If you're trying to play (general manager) or trying to figure out when you're going to go up, you'll go crazy."

The two are part of a larger Triple-A Albuquerque contingency that is getting a chance to make the roster on a more permanent basis each time they get selected to join the Rockies.

In many ways, the minor-league clubhouse has kept the group sane. Tommy Doyle even said it's "some of the most fun" he's ever had with a group — not letting the joy overtake his desire to leave it altogether for the bigs. They have created a bond amongst players dealing with the same stress of being a step away from their ultimate dream.

The number of chances will only grow if the trade deadline sees players moved. C.J. Cron has been a rumored target and helped his case once more on Sunday with a grand slam that nearly won the Rockies the game before extra innings.

For now, they'll worry about making the limited chances count, just as they did against the game's most storied franchise.

Doyle doing his own adjusting to a new atmosphere

Tommy Doyle debuted when the fans were made of cardboard and the noise was artificial.

He didn't get the thrill of coming out to a raucous fanbase, of which his own family and friends were a large portion of the contingency. Saturday was a more official return after Doyle's career detoured because of major shoulder surgery in 2021.

The velocity was down from his previous venture to Denver, but the jitters were eliminated too — Bud Black would tell you maturity accounts for both changes, and the reliever's growth may be seen most in the radar gun.

"He looked good and looked under control. I think there's been a maturation there for Tommy," Black said. "I liked that the first fastball he threw was 95 miles per hour. I think a couple of years ago, at the height of Tommy Doyle in his rise, it was maybe a little bit hotter."

Doyle tossed two scoreless frames in his season debut and did so in front of roughly a dozen immediate family members and cousins.

The focus and motions don't change with attendance numbers, and he doesn't have plans to alter them soon, either. He learned that through a grueling rehab process.

"It was three years ago, so a lot of it is a blur (now)," Doyle said. "I treated it the same way I did three years ago. A little bit older and more mature than last time.

"I think it's (because of) the preparation you put in coming back from surgery; everything is very deliberate. This (year) was a lot more traditional than last time."