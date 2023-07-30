ALBUQUERQUE — Warren Schaeffer's time in the minor leagues as a player and coach gave him a blueprint for the way he would manage his own team when awarded the opportunity.

Though Schaeffer was promoted to third-base coach of the Rockies prior to this season, his impact as Isotopes manager from 2020-22 is still evident daily. It's in the Frisbees and footballs being tossed around the outfield prior to first pitch, and it's in the laughs his former players still share. More important, it's in the emotion of a player after he makes a mistake.

The minor leagues are a grind, and no level may exemplify it more than Triple-A ball, the doorstep to the majors. Schaeffer found the best way to fight the pressure was to forget about it — as much as possible, at least. Mistakes weren't chastised; they were accepted as a byproduct of a difficult sport. Dreams and tall tales are the only place where perfection comes on the diamond.

"I want to build a culture when I'm managing that is conducive to guys being able to succeed," Schaeffer said. "I think when there's any kind of toxicity going on in the clubhouse, it drastically decreases (a) guy's chances of succeeding. When you have guys around you that all believe the same thing, it's easy to go to work and easy for guys to buy into."

Prospects and veterans alike are making their way to Denver with similar messaging: the experience in Albuquerque is one of the best they've had in baseball.

Pedro Lopez, who was Schaeffer's former bench coach, runs the Isotopes' show now. Lopez has continued the previous skipper's plans. Alongside the new manager is a local legend in Jordan Pacheco, whose baseball path was forged in New Mexico with stops at La Cueva High School and the University of New Mexico before being drafted in 2007 by the Rockies.

No one coach or player may carry more positivity than Pacheco, Schaeffer said, and the hitting coach's tutelage led to the minor league's top home run total (240) in 2022 and 14 grand slams — the most in minor-league history and tied for the top mark in professional baseball with the 2000 Oakland Athletics and 2006 Cleveland Indians.

The second mark may speak most to the power of keeping each day upbeat. Players aren't derided after mistakes. They're taught to learn from them. Striking out with the bases loaded will never be the game plan, but it's a part of the game.

"About the only thing I can control is creating a good environment where (players) can come in and feel safe," Lopez said. "They are going to get another chance. It's okay to get thrown out. It's okay to give up a home run. Then you can learn from it.

"You can't have guys second guessing."

The Isotope's clubhouse leader, despite a detour from the club for a few months with Triple-A Buffalo, is Wynton Bernard. He not only sits atop the lineup most nights, but his ability to help teammates maintain perspective aids the coach's efforts.

He's been in the league since being drafted in 2012 and had to work for a decade before earning his big-league shot last year with the Rockies. Bernard has seen the good, bad and ugly of minor league clubhouses. None compared to what he has experienced in Albuquerque.

"Top to bottom, it doesn't matter if you're a top prospect or a veteran (here), we're all cheering each other on," Bernard said. "We bring each other up because everybody here is going through the same struggle. It's unique here (in that) it feels like a family."

Between batting practice sessions, Bernard and others pull each other aside and converse about swings and pitch selection. When he jogs to the outfield, he does the same among fielders who are tracking balls off bats.

The players do as families do. They play cards in the clubhouse and keep an open dialogue. Bernard has seen the latest wave of players and how the generation's reliance on phones get in the way, so they try to stay away from phones in the clubhouse when they are together.

Albuquerque's fan base has only added to the communal feeling.

Isotopes Park routinely draws crowds of 10,000 or more. Promotions like "Green Chili Cheeseburger Day" have led to the community embracing the team, just as the team has embraced New Mexico. The Isotopes have the largest single-game attendance in minor league baseball this year (15,817) and had the eighth-best average attendance across all levels in 2022 (7,062).

The Rockies' previous Triple-A team was the Colorado Springs Sky Sox before a move following the 2014 season.

Bernard credits fans for their dedication, and openly talked about how much the support means, especially in the minor leagues where players are often out of the limelight.

"You can go to different parks and a lot of times, people are just there to have a beer. They are not really into the game," Bernard said. "Everybody is paying attention here and cares. You get a big hit and the whole stadium lights up. You don't get that everywhere in the minors."

The result has been a group that keeps perspective despite the team's endless stream of transactions. A glut of injuries hit the original roster coming out of spring training.

Tommy Doyle, Nolan Jones, Michael Toglia and Brenton Doyle are all part of a group contributing to the Rockies that got its start this year in Albuquerque and has been up and down multiple times since. The positivity has been a constant.

Schaeffer now is spreading his impact to the majors. His rockets from third base off a fungo bat and pre-game fielding routines have become mainstays.

When Peter Lambert worked with him in each level before making the majors, the pitcher didn't envision a scenario where the coach would one day be a daily presence in the Rockies' clubhouse — gray-and-black short-sleeve windbreaker and all.