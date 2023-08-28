Austin Gomber's development into an ace, even if only for a few months, has been a needed addition for the Colorado Rockies. His early exit on Monday would bring even more questions to an already battered rotation that has found a way to succeed in recent weeks.

His 1-0 fastball to Matt Olson that became a triple in the third inning brought pain in his back — a soreness he's been managing for about a month. After a meeting with trainer Keith Dugger and manager Bud Black, he was sent to the bench in the 14-4 loss to the Braves.

A hat perched on the back of his head and a look of disgust told the story of Gomber's frustration in the midst of arguably the best stretch of his career as a major-league starter.

"Throwing is just a little bit harder when everything's not moving as (well)," Gomber said. "Right now I feel fairly normal, so that's why there is confidence, at least for me, that I'll be good to go (next start)."

The injury popped up as Gomber hit traffic and his velocity dipped. He allowed a two-run homer to Austin Riley before Olson's triple knocked him out of the game.

In Gomber's 12 starts since June 25, he has held opponents to a 3.63 earned run average. He went at least six innings in eight of the starts and was blossoming into the pitcher Colorado expected when it acquired him in the Nolan Arenado blockbuster trade.

"You feel for him," Black said. "He's been a guy that's been durable, and at least for the last couple months, has been performing. You can arguably say he's been one of our best starting pitchers. On the days when he pitches, we feel like we're going to win."

Karl Kauffmann came in and tossed three innings in Gomber's wake. He allowed three earned runs and could serve as a possible option to replace the lefty in the Rockies rotation.

Other veterans working back from injury could help.

Chase Anderson's first rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque did not last long. He went 2⅔ innings and allowed three earned runs against Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has been shelved since July 28 with right shoulder inflammation. But after another start on the farm, he could be an option to replace Gomber if he heads to the injured list.

Ryan Feltner is also working his way back in Arizona. He has yet to throw rehab games on his way back from a skull fracture and concussion.

The help will be needed with the current state of the bullpen.

On the Rockies' latest road trip, the bullpen gave up six consecutive late leads for the first time in the modern era. A late comeback saved them from extending the streak Sunday after Jake Bird allowed a two-run homer to give up an eighth-inning lead.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Arms are in short supply in Denver, and injuries have often been the culprit. The Rockies are hoping Monday's early exit was precautionary for Gomber, and not just the start of the next wave of ailments.

Acuña victim to field-storming fans

A scary moment for Ronald Acuña Jr. happened during the seventh-inning stretch of Monday's game.

Multiple fans ran onto the field and eventually knocked the National League Most Valuable Player frontrunner to the ground. Security escorted the two fans away, but not without trouble.

The second fan who knocked him over sprawled in the arms of security and appeared to scream at Acuña while doing it.

"That shouldn't happen," Black said, though he missed seeing the incident. "That shouldn't happen in any sporting event. That's disappointing for me when that happens, especially in our ballpark."

Acuña remained in the game and drove in three runs with a double in the ninth inning as part of his standout day.

Braves 14, Rockies 4

What happened: The Rockies went run-for-run with the Braves before the latter pulled away in a four-run seventh inning to take game one. They also scored five in the ninth inning. Colorado has lost 11 of its last 12 games against Atlanta.

On the mound: Austin Gomber exited due to injury after 2⅔ innings. He allowed a pair of earned runs off an Austin Riley home run before being pulled. Karl Kauffmann came in mid-inning and allowed three earned runs across three innings. Evan Justice and Tommy Doyle each allowed a run as part of their combined 2⅓ innings. Daniel Bard continued to struggle and allowed five runs, four earned in his inning of work.

At the plate: Ryan McMahon hit his 22nd home run of the year in the first as part of a 2-for-2 day with a walk. Hunter Goodman continued his hot start after being called up. His first extra-base hit came on a double in the first inning as part of his two hits and a run driven in. Charlie Blackmon also had a pair of hits in four at-bats to raise his average to .291.

What's next: Atlanta Braves (RHP Charlie Morton, 13-10) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Peter Lambert, 3-4) at 6:40 p.m. MT on Tuesday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).