Austin Gomber's back pain originally cost him a start and will now cost him the rest of the season.

The Rockies placed the lefty on the 60-day injured list with lower back inflammation Friday and called up Victor Vodnik from Triple-A Albuquerque. Gomber left his start Aug. 28 in the third inning against Atlanta and later revealed he had been dealing with back soreness for over a month.

To make matters worse, the Rockies bullpen was not able to hold onto a late lead once again in a 9-8 loss to the Giants after the news was announced.

Friday's broadcast pointed to a possible stress fracture that Gomber suffered as a teenager. The problem has intensified and finally forced him out, and he will spend the rest of the year working to alleviate the issue.

The team managed the pain, but Gomber's season will end after 27 starts. He pitched to a 5.50 earned run average that dropped to 3.00 in July's five starts. His nine wins are a team-high.

Gomber was the last starter from the opening-day roster to avoid a long-term injury until his back ailment crept up. Colorado has lost all five of its opening day starters for at least a month apiece this year.

Vodnik was acquired from Atlanta at the trade deadline and has risen up the ranks quickly. He tallied a pair of saves with Double-A Hartford before heading to Triple-A Albuquerque. He carried a 7.71 earned run average in eight appearances in New Mexico but did not appear in Friday's loss.

His family and friends of 20-plus came to Oracle Park on Friday — Vodnik went to high school at Rialto just over six hours away from the ballpark.

"I know a few people from his neck of the woods," manager Bud Black told AT&T SportsNet of his previous experience with Vodnik. "I did my homework on Victor."

Giants 9, Rockies 8

What happened: Evan Justice walked in a pair of runs after inheriting them from Jake Bird as the Rockies' bullpen let go of another late lead in Friday's loss to the Giants. Colorado has lost eight of its last 10 games overall and six of its seven meetings with San Francisco this year.

On the mound: Ty Blach fell prey to three consecutive homers in the bottom of the sixth. He was pulled after getting through five innings with four earned runs allowed and six strikeouts. It brought his season earned run average to 4.58. Matt Koch allowed two earned runs in the sixth inning. Jake Bird allowed three earned runs in his 1 ⅓ innings. Evan Justice allowed two of them on walks after inheriting the runners and loading the bases before issuing the free passes. Justin Lawrence halted the damage by inducing a bases-loaded groundout.

At the plate: Nolan Jones and Elias Díaz each went deep. It was their 15th and 14th homers, respectively. For Díaz, it made up his team-high three runs driven in. Jones drove in another run with his double in the ninth. Elehuris Montero had a pair of hits and Hunter Goodman drove in two with his second-inning triple. Sean Bouchard had a run-scoring single for his first hit since returning from the injured list.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-4) at San Francisco Giants (RHP Logan Webb, 9-12) at 7:05 p.m. MT on Saturday at Oracle Park (AT&T SportsNet).