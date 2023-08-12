Dodgers 4, Rockies 1
What Happened: The Rockies' losing streak at Dodgers Stadium extends back to last October and the wait for a Colorado win continues. Los Angeles once again toppled the visitors and has gone 14-6 in its last 20 home games against them, including wins in each of the last six. In five matchups this year, the Rockies have scored just nine combined runs.
On the mound: Peter Lambert registered his second quality start since being brought back into the rotation. He allowed three earned runs across his six innings and struck out four. Matt Koch gave up an Amed Rosario home run in an inning of work. Brent Suter retired the side in order in the eighth.
At the plate: Ezequiel Tovar hit his 12th home run of the year, this time from the leadoff spot with Jurickson Profar on the bench. At 22 years, 11 days old, he became the youngest in franchise history to hit a leadoff homer. The Rockies had just one hit outside of the shortstop's home run and single. Ryan McMahon snapped a 0-for-21 streak with a double in the fourth inning. Colorado has eight consecutive games with more strikeouts than hits. What's next: Colorado Rockies (LHP Kyle Freeland, 4-12) at Los Angeles Dodgers (LHP Julio Urías, 9-6) at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday at Dodgers Stadium (AT&T SportsNet).