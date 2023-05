Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Dodgers (ML, -105) at Rays: Noah Syndergaard seems to be rounding into form.

2. Padres (-1.5, +100) at Yankees: San Diego's been a solid road team for bettors at 12-10 ATS.

3. Giants (ML, -105) at Brewers: And San Francisco makes it a clean NL West sweep here.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 106-88-3)