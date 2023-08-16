Brendan Rodgers is hitting his stride as the dog days of the major league season take hold.

He took another step forward Wednesday in the Rockies' 9-7 loss to the Diamondbacks. In the game, his two-run double in the sixth inched Colorado closer as part of his 2-for-4 day that included a walk and team-high three runs driven in.

It also showed how long it can take to catch back up to major league pitching.

The 2022 Gold Glove winner missed the team's first 105 games after a separated left shoulder on Feb. 28 in spring training and returned July 31 after 10 games between High-A Spokane and Triple-A Albuquerque.

At-bats in the minors helped him to test the shoulder — taking aggressive swings and extending them out on the follow-through as far as possible. The challenges in the majors are not only greater but have changed his focus.

"I felt like those first eight games back, I was getting jumpy and getting out ahead of the ball," Rodgers said. "So I really worked in the cage today — probably took 100 swings before the game. I wanted to get that feel, and in the game, it felt good."

The cage work has been to cross off Rodgers' first test of regaining his timing against major-league fastballs. Without that, the breaking balls do even more damage when a hitter doesn't sit back.

And just as the second baseman was finding his footing, he was forced out for multiple games with hamstring tightness.

He entered the loss with a .158 average in five games since returning from the second ailment.

The loss Wednesday was another step forward for his recovery. But a decade now in professional baseball pays off in the eyes of manager Bud Black.

"Obviously, the best-case scenario is to have a full spring training," Black said. "But Brendan has been around this game long enough — signed out of high school. He's been at this professionally for 10 years, so he knows what to do."

Rodgers, Charlie Blackmon and Tyler Kinley's returns all came in a short period after the Rockies bid adieu to multiple veterans at the trade deadline.

The dog days of August are catching up to Colorado's players, just like it is for the rest of the majors. But its combination of returning players, who are fresh and rookies, has created energy for the club that has helped in the lulls of losing streaks and fatigue.

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 7

What happened: Christian Walker reached base five times and hit a pair of home runs to push the Diamondbacks past the Rockies once again. It was his third consecutive game with a homer against Colorado and he has 22 career long balls against the Rockies in just 75 games.

On the mound: Austin Gomber made his way through five, two-run innings before walking three hitters in the sixth inning to load the bases enroute to six earned runs after Jake Bird allowed each inherited runner to score. Tyler Kinley allowed a Walker home run in his inning of work before Daniel Bard allowed another thanks to three walks.

At the plate: Ryan McMahon hit his 20th home run of the season as part of a three-hit day. He has 20-plus long balls in four of his seven years with the Rockies. Nolan Jones also homered to drive in a pair and put Colorado ahead temporarily. Ezequiel Tovar and Brendan Rodgers each got on base three times and the latter drove in a team-high three runs.

What's next: Chicago White Sox (RHP Michael Kopech, 5-10) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Peter Lambert, 2-4) at 6:40 p.m. MT on Friday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).