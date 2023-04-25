Brenton Doyle just missed out on his first major league hit in his debut Monday, touching first base milliseconds late.

He more than made up for it Tuesday.

Doyle went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases as the Rockies beat the Guardians 5-1 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Colorado, which won Monday's game 6-0, is now in line to win its first series of the season.

Doyle got his first hit out of the way early, hitting a single directly to shortstop Eddie Rosario. It was the same spot where he sent his almost-hit on Monday. This time, though, Rosario wasn't able to field it cleanly and Doyle had no problem getting on base. Then Doyle stole his first major league base, showing off that elite speed.

"It was nice to get that out of the way in the first AB," Doyle said on AT&T Sports.

He wasn't done yet. Doyle struck out in his second at-bat, but came back swinging in the sixth. Doyle hit a double for his first extra-base hit. In the eighth, he hit another single, then promptly stole second. He is the first player in franchise history to get three hits and two stolen bases in a game that also featured his first career hit.

Doyle, added to the Rockies 40-man roster in the offseason, was sent down early in camp to work on his mechanics. The adjustments seem to be paying off.

"So far so good," manager Bud Black said to reporters. "It's looked right."

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A happy homecoming

Nothing beats going home. Just ask Ryan Feltner.

Feltner, playing just 30 minutes away from high school Walsh Jesuit, pitched six innings on Tuesday, giving up one unearned run. He struck out six.

"Walking to the bullpen I made sure to look around," Feltner said to reporters. "Once I got on the mound I treated it like a normal start."

It was 10 days ago Feltner was perplexed, unsure why he could be so strong the first time through the order and a disaster the second. Whatever the issue was, he seems to have fixed it. He's allowed no unearned runs in his last two starts, making it through at least 5 2/3 innings each time and dropping his ERA from 8.78 on April 15 to 4.68 on Tuesday.

German Márquez on the mend

A key part of the Rockies' rotation is set to return on Wednesday. Germán Márquez, out since April 11 with right forearm inflammation, is penciled in to start as the Rockies wrap up their series with Cleveland. Márquez has a 4.41 ERA in his three starts this year.

The team is designating José Ureña to make room on the active roster.