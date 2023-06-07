Being a former starter has allowed Jake Bird to thrive as a reliever.

Once a rotation arm for UCLA in college and throughout his minor-league career, Bird has transitioned to the bullpen. In his second year in the MLB, Bird has found his groove as a relief man, entering Wednesday’s game against the Giants with a 3.12 ERA.

“Jake’s been really, really good,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s helped us win games, which is what this is all about. His performance has helped us.”

The Rockies drafted Bird in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and he spent 3½ years in Colorado’s minor-league system.

In every level of minor league ball — from the now-defunct Rookie League to Triple-A — Bird kept his ERA below 4.00, while balancing relief and starting duties. In 2022, he spent the first couple of months in Triple-A Albuquerque and recorded a 2.77 ERA before earning a call to Denver.

Out of the bullpen, Bird struggled in his first half-season in the MLB. He finished 2022 with a 4.91 ERA.

Those growing pains didn’t carry into his second big-league season, though. For a pitching staff that has otherwise struggled — Colorado is 29th in the MLB in team ERA (5.21) — Bird has been reliable.

His 3.12 ERA is the third best on the Rockies for pitchers who have thrown more than 30 innings. Bird is tied for the MLB’s lead in games pitched at 30.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Some guys find their way a little bit later,” Black said.

What makes Bird’s season even more impressive is that he hasn’t fully recovered from an oblique injury suffered during spring training. Bird missed a month of spring training before rehabbing in Albuquerque and returning to Colorado on March 30.

The majority of Bird’s appearances in 2023 have been for two innings or fewer. Black believes Bird’s starting experience has allowed him to play well in small doses after his injury.

“The pitch development and innings as a professional were building in the minor leagues,” Black said. “When he shifted more to a bullpen role, it helped him.

“He had a lot of innings and knew how to get 18, 21 outs. If you ask starters to become relievers and pitch in the minors as starters, they’ll say, ‘Hey, I used to get 21 outs; now I only have to get three.’ It’s a little easier.”

With Bird being one of Colorado’s most consistent pitchers, Black admitted that the Rockies’ training staff is “closely monitoring” his health. Colorado is already down several of its most experienced pitchers, such as Antonio Senzatela, Lucas Gilbreath and Germán Márquez.

The lack of depth in the rotation and bullpen makes Bird’s health even more of a priority.

“We’re watching Jake, and he’s been honest and open about how his arm feels,” Black said. “Working with trainers. He’s been an adult. The next couple months are important that we keep our eyes on Jake.”