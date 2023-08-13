A strong case can be made that the railing above the Coors Field bullpens is incomplete without Carlos González's No. 5.

Franchise legends Larry Walker and Todd Helton both have numbers hanging along it, but they only tell a part of Colorado's baseball history. González's contribution to baseball in Denver has matched, if not exceeded each, and his time for recognition has not happened.

The 30-year anniversary ceremony held with González, Jorge De La Rosa and Pedro Astacio during the team's most recent home stand showed how much more the franchise can do to honor its former players, but also how much love for 'CarGo' still exists.

Fans cheered the loudest for the former outfielder when he returned. Social media lit up with photos of his white, commemorative hat that was given out to fans at the gates over the final weekend of July. And former teammates reveled in González's presence. He's the only Rockies player to appear in three postseasons with the club and belongs on the rail of fame with his number retired, alongside Walker and Helton.

"When he was on the box, or in the field, or running on the bases, he was just a really good player," manager Bud Black said. "The thing I came to appreciate as much as anything was that he was a really good teammate — for everybody. They all rallied around 'Cargo.' He was the guy they all looked to."

The physical abilities weren't hard to see.

González was a three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and twice won the Silver Slugger with Colorado. He's sixth among Rockies in wins above replacement (23.8), fourth in hits (1,330) and wore the Rockies uniform in 1,247 games — good for third all-time behind Helton and Charlie Blackmon.

Carlos González Rockies' ranks Hits - 1,330 (4th) Doubles - 277 (4th) Home runs - 227 (5th) Total bases - 2,366 (4th) Runs batted in - 749 (5th) Stolen bases - 118 (4th)

The man above him in games played, Blackmon, knows well González's impact. Within minutes of seeing each other at the 30-year anniversary festivities, the two were embracing and talking about life.

Ability on the field endeared fans and teammates to González quickly, but it was his ability to blend clubhouses that may have meant the most in the win-loss column. González bonded with and befriended players from the Dominican Republic, United States, Venezuela and any number of places. He united a clubhouse of different cultures and life experiences and built a room where each teammate could find comfort.

Even now, he helps players on their big-league journeys. Players from various teams text him, and CarGo doles out advice.

The messaging was one reason González became the first player in franchise history to make three playoff runs. He was still in his career infancy when Helton, Troy Tulowitzki and Seth Smith were helping lead the team in 2009. Flash forward to 2017 and his lessons taught to Trevor Story, Blackmon and Nolan Arenado were paying off with back-to-back playoff runs.

"It was two different stages," González said. "When I first came in 2009, I had some really good players that I was very lucky to learn from, (including Helton). I was always aware and listening.

"Then you want to pass the baton onto the next guys up. That's exactly what happened when I got older and (we) had a bunch of guys coming in like Nolan (Arenado), (Trevor) Story and (Charlie) Blackmon. It was my job to help them be ready to compete every day."

Without González, it's hard to envision the Rockies making the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. Before the two trips, Colorado had gone to the postseason only three times in its 24 seasons.

On top of Story, Arenado and Blackmon, González also helped set up Ryan McMahon, David Dahl and Kyle Freeland for success. If a name has been in the spotlight for Colorado, odds are he was first in the crosshairs of Cargo's mentoring.

The Rockies have voiced a high bar for jersey retirements. Other famous names in the franchise — such as late manager Don Baylor and pitchers Ubaldo Jiménez, De La Rosa and Aaron Cook — could be candidates in the future.

Helton was given the honor after his final game, and deservedly so. He reached 205 Hall of Fame votes in 2022's cycle and is inching closer towards joining Walker as the lone Rockies player in Cooperstown.

Walker's induction to the rail of fame came when he and Derek Jeter were named the two Hall of Fame members of the 2020 voting class.

If the Hall of Fame is the bar, as suggested in the franchise's earlier days, González is unlikely to reach it. His 12-year career was full of memories and clutch moments, but not the longevity numbers required to gain entry into the illustrious club.

Helton made it onto the rail without a Hall of Fame plaque but due to his 17-plus years spent with the franchise. It suggests the standards have been altered since the franchise's start, and could include a player like González based on merit.

The Rockies could ensure they can — even if Cooperstown won't house González. His number '5' next to Helton's '17' and Walker's '33' would be fitting. Each of the three had their moments to grow Rockies baseball and did so.

Now it's about making sure the honor is spread to all three. Rockies baseball isn't where it is today without 'Cargo.'