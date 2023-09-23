The gravity of Chase Dollander's pick by the Rockies goes deeper than a top-10 selection and the bonus pool that goes with it.

As an organization heading towards 100 losses for the first time, his selection was about resetting the organization further. Colorado made a conscious choice to hand time to its young players, and the bats of Nolan Jones and Ezequiel Tovar, among others, have shown a bright future.

Colorado showed potential once again Saturday, but also how much it needs pitching in a 6-3 loss at Wrigley.

Dollander, and 2022 first-round pick Gabriel Hughes, are the Rockies' future on the mound to complement Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber. The log jam of bats has begun to show results in the majors, and the club is focusing its attention on creating an abundance of pitching.

He has yet to throw for the Rockies' minor league affiliates as they take things slow, but the reality of his selection is becoming more clear for Dollander.

"It still doesn't feel real to me," Dollander said. "Each day is (about) putting the pieces together and feeling more real. I still see baseball as a kid's game, and I try to keep it that way."

A week after the July draft, Dollander was in Scottsdale where he met with Todd Helton and members of the front office. Helton is one of Tennessee's most prestigious alumni, and Dollander had come across him at school athletic events, but never met the possible Hall of Fame inductee.

The two figure to come across each other plenty in Helton's advisory role to general manager Bill Schmidt.

Dollander etched his own name in program lore in his two years throwing for the Volunteers. The Rockies are taking a slow approach with him after two lengthy college campaigns.

"Putting the brakes on for me is hard, I love going full speed," Dollander said. "There comes a time and place where you have to pump the brakes. After a long season like I had at Tennessee, and even back to sophomore year — I had a long season then, too. They thought it was best to take it really slow with me."

After witnessing the Rockies' final 30-year anniversary celebration, Dollander headed off to Arizona again to finish up with fall instructional league. Then an offseason of weight-lifting and refinement await him before he officially starts with the Rockies.

He will continue to work on his curveball and changeup that have developed "a lot" in the last few years. His fastball and slider will continue to carry his repertoire, as they helped do in college.

The weight of pitching within the league's biggest outfield and at its highest altitude will be heavier. The expectations of being a face of the franchise's next wave of pitching is hefty, too.

Experience in Knoxville will help with one of the adjustments.

"It's a challenge I'm willing to face," Dollander said. "I played at Tennessee, and that's a boombox of a ballpark, so it's nothing I'm not used to. The key there is to move on from it and learn."

Dollander is the Rockies' No. 3-ranked prospect and could debut within the next two years, if his college experience accelerates the development track. If not, the right-handed starter could contribute in 2026.

He's ready to get the process started. Doing dry runs of his windup can only satisfy his hunger to contribute for so long.

"I'm really looking forward to spring training next year to show what I have," Dollander said.

Cubs 6, Rockies 3

What happened: The Rockies used a flurry of doubles to build a lead but their bullpen once again came up short. Nick Mears was responsible for the winning run after walking the bases loaded to start the seventh inning.

On the mound: Nick Mears threw 13 pitches, but just one for a strike as he allowed the losing run without getting an out. Chris Flexen worked around five hits and two walks to go five innings with two earned runs. Jake Bird allowed the tying run in the sixth inning. Justin Lawrence entered after Mears loaded the bases and held the damage to one run. Matt Koch also allowed a run in the eighth inning.

At the plate: Colorado once again struggled with runners in scoring position. The Rockies went 2-for-14 and left 11 runners on base. Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle each had multiple hits. For Tovar, his two doubles were just part of his three-hit day. Doyle also had a double Saturday as part of the team's five extra-base hits.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (LHP Ty Blach, 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (LHP Jordan Wicks, 3-1) at 12:20 p.m. Sunday at Wrigley Field (AT&T SportsNet).