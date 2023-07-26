ALBUQUERQUE — For a month, Chris Flexen wanted to work on himself before returning to the majors. He is a man of meticulous planning and needed to draw up a new one before picking a new team.

He was waiting for a starting chance, and to get back to the basics that originally earned him success as a pitcher. The Seattle Mariners afforded him a rotation spot in 2021 and 2022 and he returned the favor with a 3.66 earned run average across 64 appearances (53 starts).

The patience was cut short when Flexen struggled to a 7.71 ERA in 17 games to start 2023. Only four of the appearances were as a starter. After being traded to the New York Mets, he was released three days later on July 6.

A conversation with Flexen and the Rockies front office set the new plan in motion: he was going to stretch out to be a starter for the remainder of the year, and Colorado was going to aid him in the trek. Rotation injuries have hit the roster hard and Flexen's addition was more necessary than initially expected.

"I'm very meticulous with routine, so for me, it was just about getting back to a five-day work schedule as far as everything I needed to do prepping for starts," Flexen said. "Before I signed here, I had about three weeks to a month off from pitching. Starting was my intention during the time off."

The mental rest was more important than any physical relaxation. It afforded him the chance to "reflect on the year," even if he was still staying in shape and taking videos of his progress for teams.

In his final five appearances with the Mariners, Flexen allowed multiple earned runs. The majority of his appearances as a major leaguer have come as a starter, and the switch to relief wasn't as smooth.

He altered his pitch repertoire for it and tried to work on new ways to throw hitters off balance in a relief role. But the lack of process each day is what knocked Flexen out of his own balance.

"For this year, I was just really working on some things like breaking balls and a sweeper early on," Flexen said. "It never got sharper, and then transitioning into the bullpen was tougher without any kind of routine; I was mostly pitching in decided games. I just had to grind it out and now I have a chance to return to my strengths."

By decided games, Flexen is referring to outcomes. In each of the five final appearances in Seattle, he entered the game with either a multiple-run deficit or a blowout win — defined by baseball-reference.com as a game with a margin of five-or-more runs.

The competitor inside that drove him to the majors was no longer able to show its teeth.

Colorado is a place that embraces competitors on the mound. Kyle Freeland is the leader of the movement with his "bulldog mentality." Other starters in the rotation like Peter Lambert and Austin Gomber haven't had the easiest paths — Lambert due to complications from elbow surgery, Gomber as the face of a franchise-altering trade of Nolan Arenado. And the emotions that come from the hurdles are on display each time they take the mound.

Indications are that Flexen could join the rotation alongside Freeland's return in a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. After playing in the division against them, he has a 3.44 ERA in eight appearances against the A's.