Vamos Rockies!

Colorado is going to Mexico City.

The Rockies released their 2024 schedule Thursday. The highlight is an April 27-28 series vs. the Houston Astros at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, a 20,000-seat ballpark that’s home to Diablos Rojos of the Mexican League. The park is nicknamed the Fire Diamond.

The Rockies’ season opener is Thursday, March 28, at the Arizona Diamondbacks. The home opener is Friday, April 5, vs. the Tampa Bay Rays — the first time the Rockies have opened at home with an American League opponent. Other AL opponents at Coors Field include the Boston Red Sox (July 22-24), Seattle Mariners (April 19-21) and Baltimore Orioles (Aug. 30-Sept. 1). The Rockies also hit the road to face the Toronto Blue Jays (April 12-14) for the first time since 2013.

The regular season closes with Coors Field series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 24-26) and Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 27-29).