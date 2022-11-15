The Rockies made their second trade of the offseason, acquiring Nolan Jones from the Guardians for minor league infielder Juan Brito.

Jones, 24, made his MLB debut for the Guardians in July. He slashed 244/.309/.372 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 28 games in the majors before returning to Triple-A. His strikeout numbers are a tad high — 36 percent during his brief stint with the Guardians.

A utility player, Jones can play first, third and both corner outfield spots. He especially shines in the field, where his arm ranks in the 100th percentile according to statcast, a tool that will come in useful in the massive Coors outfield.

He was the Guardians' No. 1 prospect two years ago, but he dropped to No. 7 after having surgery on his thumb and ankle. He also battled back problems.

Jones appears to be major-league ready, but the acquisition comes at the cost of the Rockies No. 30 prospect in Brito. The infielder caught eyes in Fresno, where he hit .289 with an OBP of .407. The Rockies left him unprotected in the Rule 5 draft, though, and Jones was a candidate to be swiped by another team.

The Rockies now have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with the non-tender deadline Friday.