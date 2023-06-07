San Francisco Giants 5, Colorado Rockies 4

What happened: After the Rockies scored the game’s first four runs, the Giants scored five unanswered runs to win 5-4. Rockies starter Connor Seabold took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but the Giants found success at the plate after they finally joined the hit column. The Giants clinched the series win a day after beating the Rockies 10-4 on Tuesday. San Francisco is 18-3 in its last 21 games at Coors Field.

At the plate: Colorado scored three runs in the second inning to take the lead — one it would keep until the eighth inning. Ezequiel Tovar, Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Jones each contributed with RBI hits that inning. Jones gave Colorado its fourth run on a solo home run in the sixth inning. After being held hitless for 5.1 innings, San Francisco tallied eight hits in the final 3.2 innings. Casey Schmitt and Austin Slater led the Giants with two RBIs each.

On the mound: Seabold kept San Francisco in check until late in his outing. He retired the side in the sixth after allowing his first hit, but in the seventh, Seabold allowed the Giants’ first two batters to reach base — and they both scored after he was pulled. Reliever Brent Suter allowed one earned run and didn’t record an out before Colorado put Justin Lawrence into the game. Lawrence retired the side in the seventh but had trouble in the eighth, allowing two runs to earn the loss. Giants starter Lucas Webb allowed four earned runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings. Reliever Taylor Rogers earned the win for the Giants, allowing zero runs in one inning.

What’s next: Rockies (RHP Chase Anderson) vs. Giants (RHP Alex Cobb) on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).