Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers and third baseman Ryan McMahon have been named one of the three finalists for the Rawlings Sports Gold Glove award.
The other finalists at second base are the San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth and the St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman. At third base, former Rockies and current Cardinal Nolan Arenado and the Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes were named finalists.
This is Rodgers' first nomination of his career. He finished the season with a .984 fielding percentage and committed just 10 errors. Rodgers played in 134 games in 2022. He also led second basemen in defensive runs saved at 22.
“That would mean a lot. I’ve always been recognized as a hitter and I always wanted people to know that I can play defense at a prime position. … I’m definitely happy with how far I’ve come,” Rodgers told The Denver Gazette a few weeks ago about the possibility of being nominated.
McMahon, who is nominated for the second year in a row, came in fifth among third basemen in defensive runs saved with 10. He had a fielding percentage of .961 and committed 17 errors.