The Colorado Rockies re-signed righthander Jose Ureña on Friday.
The starting pitcher got a one-year deal worth $3.5 million that includes a club option at $4 million for 2024.
The deal was confirmed by MLB Network.
The righty appeared in 17 games for the Rockies in 2022 and had a 3-8 record with a 5.14 ERA. He joined the Rockies in May after being released by the Brewers. Ureña started his career and had his best year with the Marlins. He spent 2021 with the Tigers.
Ureña will compete for a spot in the starting rotation or could be a long reliever for Colorado. The Rockies will continue to look for pitching help during the offseason.