There is a peace of mind that comes with being a starting pitcher, and it's a feeling relievers aren't privy to.

Each start, the day's starter has been preparing for days already, and has the future told for him. The crystal ball disappears for relievers in favor of an educated guess based on the flow of the game.

Jake Bird knows both mindsets, as does teammate Connor Seabold. The latter transitioned mid-season to being a full-time starter for the club, while Bird is the leader in the clubhouse for any bullpen game. Tuesday was just that, and his past on the mound played a role in being picked to start the series of changes against the Houston Astros — an injury-riddled season leaving the Rockies with less than a rotation's worth of starters currently on the roster.

The results were three earned runs allowed in the first before Tommy Doyle came in to calm the waters in a 4-3 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

"It's contagious, and as you saw, if you pick each other up, they'll pick you up," Doyle said. "A lot of the guys in the bullpen are from Albuquerque or have been there, so we've gotten to know each other pretty well. It's a good mix of younger and older guys."

Resorting to the bullpen is a positive, in some ways.

The Rockies bullpen has been dominant at times, and faltering in others, depending on the night. Since the All-Star break, it's been nearly all successes outside of Sunday's back-and-forth affair with the Yankees, in which even Gerrit Cole and Clay Holmes saw their dominance get tested.

At one point, the Rockies had won each of their first 26 games in which they held a lead after eight innings. Usage rose with rotation struggles and injuries, and the results eventually suffered inverse effects, putting the bullpen's ranks in the league's bottom five by earned run average.

The group held the Astros to 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday.

"When you're going into a game knowing you're going to use five or six guys, and to put up eight zeroes after a tough first, it says something about collectively how those guys pitched," manager Bud Black said. "A lot of times, it's hard during games if you use four or five relievers for them to be flawless. Today, they were."

More bullpen starts may be needed in the near future.

Seabold has learned the changes in mindset between starting and relieving and the collective group is following suit.

Peter Lambert is still stretching out with Triple-A Albuquerque to join the rotation, and Chris Flexen is largely doing the same — he threw 4⅓ innings in his first start for the Isotopes and allowed a lone earned run. Both could complete the team's rotation, but as luck as shown, the stock will need to go more than five deep to survive the season's final stretch.

Suter, Rodgers and Kinley inch closer to returns

Brendan Rodgers and Tyler Kinley took a lot with them to the northern coast, including positivity that each will return soon after rehab assignments to High-A Spokane. They also have the pressure of a team in need of reinforcements.

Initially, Rodgers was ruled out for the year after shoulder surgery. Kinley has been on the mend from an elbow injury, but both are set to make season debuts during 2023, barring any setbacks.

Brent Suter is also inching closer to a return from his own bout with an oblique injury. All three could join a very different Rockies roster than the one they left as the trade deadline looms, especially Rodgers and Kinley, who likely still have time away before they're able to return for good.

While Rodgers and Kinley rehab at Spokane, Suter may soon join the club in Miami, if all goes well. Their inclusion in the team's rest-of-season plans could help to alleviate concerns over a limited rotation following injuries to Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela — the latter looking at a lengthy absence after impending Tommy John surgery.

Rodgers went 0-for-1 with a walk and hit by pitch in his first game with Spokane. He was replaced after being hit by a pitch in the back in the fifth inning, but was able to job down to first without any issues before being pulled.

Kinley threw an inning and allowed a solo home run.