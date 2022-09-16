The Rockies are putting yet another young player to the test.

They already recalled Michael Toglia, Alan Trejo, Chad Smith and Sean Bouchard from the minors this month. Now, with 18 games to go, they've added right-handed pitcher Noah Davis from Double-A Hartford. It'll be his major league debut when he gets in a game.

Davis took the spot previously held by Jhoulys Chacín, who was released by the Rockies on Thursday.

"It was a tough one for sure. Such a good guy and a great Rockie," manager Bud Black said to reporters. "With Noah Davis, he's a guy that we think potentially will be a big league pitcher. Let's get him started here and get him accumulated to what it's like to be in the big leagues."

Davis, acquired from the Reds in exchange for Mychal Givens in July 2021 was added to the 40-man roster last offseason. He attended his first major league spring training this year, and had a 5.54 ERA in 26 starts for Hartford. His breaking ball is his best pitch. And he also has a high strikeout rate along with high velocity on his fastball.

Although primarily used as a starter in the minor leagues, Davis will start his major league career in the bullpen.

"You like to get guys exposed to Triple-A a little bit, but in this case we didn't," Black said. "We just felt that it was his time."

The Rockies, who lack pitching depth, should be able to get a good look at Davis before the season winds down, which will help determine what needs still must be met this offseason.

Prospect Updates

Ezequiel Tovar, the Rockies No. 2 prospect, is back on the diamond after battling a hip/groin injury for the last two months. He had one hit in his Triple-A debut Thursday night, and will continue to build back to full strength. There is still time for him to make his MLB debut this season.

The Fresno Grizzlies, the Rockies Low-A affiliate, won the California League Northern Division title on Thursday night after beating the San Jose Giants 7-3. Benny Montgomery, the Rockies first round draft pick in 2021, went 2-for-5. Adael Amado went 2-for-3 with a home run.

The Arizona Fall League rosters were announced on Friday, with right-handed pitchers Blair Calvo, Stephen Jones and Peter Lambert, catcher Braxton Fulford, shortstop Warming Bernabel, infielder Grant Lavigne and outfielder Zac Veen (No. 1 prospect) set to represent the Rockies. Triple-A manager Warren Schaeffer will lead the crew.