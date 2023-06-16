Atlanta Braves 8, Colorado Rockies 1

What happened: The Rockies dropped their second game to Atlanta, and third overall, in a result that almost mirrored their previous loss to the Braves. Colorado starting pitching woes plus lackluster offense meant another lopsided defeat. The Rockies are now 29-43 with two more games still to play in Atlanta.

At the plate: The Rockies totaled seven hits but were 1-of-5 with runners in scoring position. Their lone run arrived in the sixth inning when Jurickson Profar doubled, Ezequiel Tovar singled and a Randal Grichuk fielder’s choice groundout brought home Profar.

On the mound: Colorado starter Dinelson Lamet exited the game after just four innings, allowing eight earned runs on five hits. He gave up five walks and had five strikeouts. Lamet gave up two home runs to Atlanta’s Travis d'Arnaud. The Rockies’ bullpen combination of Peter Lambert and Jake Bird kept the Braves scoreless over the final four innings of the night.

What’s next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Connor Seabold) vs. Atlanta Braves (RHP Bryce Elder), 2:10 p.m. Saturday at Truist Park.