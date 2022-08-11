DENVER — Wynton Bernard has spent a decade grinding through the minor leagues, waiting for the chance to put on a major league uniform.
That day will likely come on Friday.
The Rockies are expected to call up Bernard, 31, multiple sources said. He has played 10 minor league seasons for four different organizations, but has never been on an active MLB roster. It'll be his MLB debut when he gets in a game.
The outfielder is having his best season yet, hitting .325 with a career-high 17 home runs for the Triple-A Isotopes. No corresponding move has been made yet, but outfielder Yonathan Daza sprained his shoulder during Thursday's game. The team will need to make a 40-man roster move.