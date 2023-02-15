SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Rockies and manager Bud Black have agreed to a one-year extension, keeping him with the team through the 2024 season.

Black, originally brought in on a three-year deal prior to the 2017 season, signed an extension in 2022 to keep him on for the 2023 season. The latest extension will keep him as the Rockies' skipper for an eighth season, making him the longest-tenured manger in team history.

Black has led the team to a 417-453 record with two playoff appearances.

Black, 65, pitched 15 years in the major leagues for the Royals, Mariners, Indians, Blue Jays and Giants. He began his coaching career in 2000 with the Angels and landed his first managing job in 2007 with the Padres, with whom he spent nine seasons.

Black found success with the Rockies right away, leading them to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. The team has teetered since then, going 269-306 over four seasons.