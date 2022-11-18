The Colorado Rockies continue to shape their roster, extending RHP Tyler Kinley for three seasons and picking up LHP Brent Suter off waivers from the Brewers on Friday.
Kinley, who was up for arbitration, is now locked down until 2025, with a club option for 2026. He was lights-out at the start of last season and had a 0.75 ERA before needing season-ending elbow surgery. He's expected back mid-season, and will continue to take on late-innings for the Rockies.
Kinley is the fifth extension that general manager Bill Schmidt has executed since officially taking over at the end of the 2021 season. Kyle Freeland, Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz, Daniel Bard and Antonio Senzatela all also signed long-term deals in the past year.
Suter, 33, was drafted out of Harvard by the Brewers in 2012 and debuted for the team in 2016. Primarily a starter earlier in his career, Sutter has transitioned to relief work over the past few seasons. He had a 3.78 ERA in 66.2 innings pitched last year
Suter has already experienced the challenges of pitching at altitude, having spent part of two seasons in Colorado Springs. His addition gives the Rockies a second left-handed option in their bullpen, and another veteran to help lead to young group.
Earlier this week, the Rockies agreed to a one-year deal with Dinelson Lamet to avoid arbitration and acquired Nolan Jones from the Guardians. The Rockies also added five prospects to their 40-man roster, including former top prospect Riley Pint.