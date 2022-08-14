DENVER — The dog days of the baseball are upon us.

And boy are they dragging for the Colorado Rockies.

While most teams want to jump ahead to September — contenders are eager for the playoffs and last-place teams are excited to bring up their top prospects — the Rockies have little to anticipate. Elehuris Montero has already debuted. No one on their top-10 prospect list besides Michael Toglia is above Double-A. And Toglia has only been there for a week. The future of their franchise, the group the team believes they need to be competitive, is not close to making it to the majors.

So the Rockies will soldier on. And on Sunday, that meant losing 7-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks as Colorado dropped two of three in the series and fell deeper into the National League West basement.

Ryan Feltner, their rookie starter, limbered through his 4 ⅓ innings. He gave up six runs and allowed three stolen bases, two of which he didn't even check the runner. Feltner has been up-and-down all year, and was added back to the rotation with Chad Kuhl going on the injured list.

And while Feltner struggled, the offense froze up for the second game in a row. The Rockies didn't score for 15 innings dating back to Friday's game, as Diamondback's starter Zac Gallen stumped them on Saturday. It took the Rockies six innings on Sunday to get any momentum against southpaw Tommy Henry. But by that point Colorado was already down 7-0.

In the sixth inning, Montero, now an everyday starter, finally got the Rockies on the scoreboard with a RBI double. Ryan McMahon and Wynton Bernard, who debuted on Friday after 10 years in the minor leagues, also drove in runs.

Márquez to pitch in the World Baseball Classic

Germán Márquez is slated to represent Venezuela in the return of the World Baseball Classic next year, he said on Sunday. He still needs to be officially named to the team and get permission from the Rockies. But that will just be a formality.

Márquez intends to play winter ball in Caracas, Venezuela this offseason so he can be ready for the tournament, which begins in March 2023.

“From when I was a kid I wanted to have the Venezuela on my chest," he said. 'It’s going to be a dream."