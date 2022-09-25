As the Rockies took their goodbye lap around the stadium, thanking their fans for their support this season, only about half the crowd they had at first pitch remained.

The Rockies haven't given their fans much to cheer about this season, even at the friendly confines of Coors Field. Sunday's last home game wasn't any different.

Colorado wrapped up its home schedule with a 13-6 loss to the Padres on Sunday, ending the season 41-40 at home, including 1-6 during its final homestand.

"Usually that's our M.O., really good at home," Ryan McMahon said. "I think it's just more of an attitude change. Obviously this year hasn't been going the way we want it to and everything like that, I think we just have to change our attitude on it. Make sure people know this isn't an easy place to play, and really take it to teams here."

A tick above .500 at home isn't awful on paper. But for this team — which has only finished with a winning record on the road three times in franchise history — excelling at home is critical if they have any chance of being competitive.

"You want to play well at home," manager Bud Black said. "We'd like to play better at home ... there's got to be marked improvement in all areas."

At the heart of that has been their power outage, lackluster pitching performance and poor defense.

They hit just 98 home runs at Coors Field this season, the fifth-lowest since the stadium opened in 1995 and the fewest since 2013. Across the board, has only C.J. Cron eclipsed the 20 home run mark for the season, as everyone else has fallen well below their season-bests. They are the only team in Major League Baseball not to have a grand slam.

"The teams that have won here, hit homers," Black said. "Homers have proven to help you win games."

On the mound, Rockies pitchers have struggled everywhere. At home, they had a 5.30 ERA and gave up 475 runs. Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez, the two stallions at the top of the rotation, haven't excelled as they hoped they would. Freeland has been fine, but not close to his best, and gave up seven runs in less than three innings on Sunday to raise his ERA to 4.69. Márquez went from a potential ace to bottom of the league.

"I mean it's still altitude," Freeland said. "It's a factor that us, as the Rockies, are the only ones that deal with. Sometimes it bites us in the ass, like it did today. It's a factor that I'm really willing to take on, as well as the rest of our starters."

As for the defense, it has made strides since a dismal opening month. But it's still not up to the standard it needs to be. Ryan McMahon went from a potential Gold Glove winner to having a career-high in errors. The team has 96 errors, the fourth-most in the MLB.

But there is one thing the Rockies always excel at: attendance. They averaged just above 32,000 fans this season, including 40,503 at the final home game on Sunday. Even if more than half were gone by the fifth inning.