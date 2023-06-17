Atlanta Braves 10, Colorado Rockies 2

What happened: The Braves blasted their way past Colorado with an impressive power display. It was another abysmal start from the Rockies’ rotation. The team’s run production dried up. Their losing streak has reached four games with Atlanta going for a series sweep on Sunday. Colorado dropped to 29-44 on the season.

At the plate: First baseman Mike Moustakas hit a two-out homer in the fifth to give the Rockies their first run of the game, trailing 9-1. Colorado added a run in the seventh with an RBI double from Harold Castro to make it 10-2.

On the mound: Starting pitcher Connor Seabold got lit up for three home runs — Ozzie Albies, Eddie Rosario, Orlando Arcia — and a first-inning grand slam (Matt Olson). He left the game after three innings with nine earned runs on nine hits, plus one walk and one strikeout. Reliever Gavin Hollowell pitched a scoreless fourth. But he gave up an RBI single to Arcia one inning later for a 10-1 Atlanta lead. Daniel Bard entered in the sixth and provided a scoreless frame. Justin Lawrence held the Braves without a run in the seventh. Infielder Harold Castro was called in to pitch the eighth. He gave up two hits but also retired the Braves without damage.

What’s next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Chase Anderson) vs. Atlanta Braves (RHP Charlie Morton), 11:35 a.m. Sunday at Truist Park.