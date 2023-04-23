The Rockies have been bad.

How bad? Let's take a look at the numbers.

0: The number of series the Rockies have won so far this season, the first time in franchise history they've failed to win any of their first seven.

1: The Rockies have won only one game in the past 13 days.

6: The total number of games the Rockies have won.

.261: The Rockies winning percentage through their first 23 games, the worst in the National League and the third lowest in MLB. It's also tied for the worst winning percentage in Rockies' history at this point in the season.

6.36: The ERA for Colorado's starters. Two currently boost ERA's over nine — José Ureña (9.83) and Austin Gomber (12.12).

9: The number of home runs starter José Ureña has given up, the most among starters in MLB.

17: The amount of unearned runs the Rockies have allowed, the most in MLB.

17: The number of errors the Rockies defense has made, the most in MLB. CJ Cron and Elehuris Montero each have three.

.219: Colorado's batting average with runners in scoring position.

-48: The Rockies run differential this season. They are better than only Kansas City and Oakland in that category.