Rangers 7, Rockies 2

What happened: Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia broke a scoreless tie with his two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning and Texas followed that up with a five-run fifth on the way to a 7-2 win in the first of a three-game weekend set in Arlington.

On the mound: Rockies pitcher Karl Kauffmann made his major league debut on Friday, tossing three scoreless innings before the Rangers' bats came alive. Kauffmann, a 2019 second round draft pick out of Michigan, didn't make it out of the fifth inning, finishing with a line of 4⅓ innings, seven hits, five runs (four earned), four strikeouts and two walks.

At the plate: The third, fourth and fifth hitters in the Colorado lineup had all but one of the team's eight hits in the game. Catcher Elias Diaz doubled home Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning and came around to score one batter later on Randal Grichuk's RBI single. Both Diaz and Grichuk had a pair of hits, while Ryan McMahon went three-for-four.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (LHP Kyle Freeland, 4-4, 3.16 ERA) at Texas Rangers (RHP Jon Gray, 3-1, 3.15 ERA) at 2:05 p.m. MT Saturday (AT&T SportsNet)