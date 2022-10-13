After another last place finish in the NL West, the Rockies have made two coaching staff changes.
Colorado parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan and reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position. The rest of their coaching staff, including manager Bud Black, pitching coach Darryl Scott and bench coach Mike Redmond, will return in 2023.
Magadan, who had been with the Rockies since 2019, led an offense that hit only 148 home runs, the eighth-lowest in MLB. They also hit only .225 with only 51 home runs on the road, with nearly every member of the lineup finishing well below their career highs.
As for Cole, the details of his new position will be ironed out later. Cole has worked in the Rockies organization since 1995 and joined the major league staff in 2013. The Rockies defense, missing only one starter from their 2021 team, saw a big dip defensively, leading the league in errors for part of the season. They ended the year with 99, the fifth-most in MLB.
Cole also, though, played a major part in the defensive turnaround of second baseman Brendan Rodgers, working with him every day to turn him from a below-average defender to a gold glove candidate.