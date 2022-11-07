The Colorado Rockies are promoting a familiar face and adding in a new one to complete their 2023 coaching staff.
Warren Schaeffer, previously the manager of the Rockies' Triple-A team, will serve as the third base and infield coach, while Hensley Meulens, previously the assistant hitting coach for the Yankees, will take over as hitting coach. The rest of the 2022 staff will remain the same for next season.
“I’m excited to have Hensley and Warren join our coaching staff for the 2023 season,” manager Bud Black said in a statement. “They both bring their own unique set of skills and experiences to our club and they could not be more respected throughout both our organization and across all of baseball.”
Schaeffer has worked in the Rockies' organization for 10 seasons, serving at nearly every level from Single-A up to Triple-A. He spent the last three years as the manager in Albuquerque. Schaeffer takes over for Stu Cole, who will be reassigned to a minor league position.
“We are extremely thrilled for Warren and his family on his promotion to the Colorado Rockies coaching staff,” Isotopes general manager John Traub said in a statement. “Warren did such an amazing job in Albuquerque, where he was respected by everyone he came in contact with over the last two seasons. His future is very bright and we cannot wait to see his career unfold.”
Meulens, meanwhile, comes from New York, where he served as assistant hitting coach for the Yankees in 2022 and bench coach for the Mets in 2020. He most notably spent 2010 to 2019 with the Giants, helping them win three World Series as a hitting coach and later bench coach. He replaces Dave Magadan, who was let go last month.