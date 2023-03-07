It's almost time.

Opening day is a little over three weeks to go. Who will be with the Rockies in San Diego on March 30? And who could join them later?

A breakdown of where things stand midway through spring training and a prediction of what their opening-day roster will look like:

Rotation: LHP Kyle Freeland, RHP Germán Márquez, RHP José Ureña, LHP Austin Gomber, RHP Ryan Feltner

These five are in line to be the Rockies' rotation to start the season. Peter Lambert, who has pitched in just one major league game since 2019, is healthy now and could be added to this list. More likely, he'll start the season in Triple-A and be recalled at some point this season. Noah Davis is an option too, and he's also being considered for a long reliever role.

Injured: Antonio Senzatela (ACL), expected return in May; Ryan Rolison (shoulder surgery) expected return in May.

Relievers: RHP Daniel Bard (closer), RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP Brent Suter, RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Brad Hand, RHP Justin Lawrence, LHP Logan Allen, RHP Nick Mears

With Lucas Gilbreath out for the season and Tyler Kinley not expected to return until midseason, the Rockies went out and added veteran Brad Hand to their 'pen. They have a solid group to start the season, heavy on veterans. Gavin Hollowell could be swapped for Mears, but Mears has more major league experience and the Rockies, who picked him up off waivers in January, are intrigued by his potential.

Injured: Jake Bird (Oblique) expected return in April; Riley Pint (Oblique) expected return in March; Tyler Kinley (Flexor Tendon) expected return mid-season; LHP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow) likely out for season.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Catchers: Elias Díaz, Brian Serven

This pairing is all but set in stone. The Rockies will enter the season with the same catchers on their season-ending roster last year. Willie MacIver will head to Triple-A, where he will be the priority backstop, preparing him for his potential call-up later this season.

Infielders: 1B CJ Cron, UTL Harold Castro, SS Ezequiel Tovar, 2B/3B Ryan McMahon, 1B/3B Elehuris Montero, 2B/SS/3B Alan Trejo

The Rockies infield starters were laid out perfectly at the start of the season. Alas, injuries happen and now their second baseman is out for potentially the whole year. They have options, such as moving McMahon to second and playing Montero at third. Nolan Jones, a third baseman in the minors who has only played outfield in the majors, is also an option. No matter what, having flexibility with guys like Harold Castro and Alan Trejo, who can both play multiple positions, will only benefit them.

Injured: Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) likely out for season.

Outfielders: RF/DH Charlie Blackmon, LF Kris Bryant, Yonathan Daza, LF/RF Sean Bouchard, LF/3B Nolan Jones

Blackmon will designate hit more than he'll play in the field, but he still considers himself an outfielder at heart. Bryant could see some time in the opposite end of Coors this year, and Bouchard makes the team after his strong showing in the last month of the season. Michael Toglia and Brenton Doyle are also in contention for the final outfield spot, but they still have a lot of work to do with their bats and some time in Triple-A could help them straighten it out.

Injured: Randal Grichuk (sports hernia) expected return in April.