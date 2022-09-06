The Rockies are getting a glimpse at their future with prospect Michael Toglia in their lineup every day.

A late-season call-up, the switch-hitting rookie has been splitting time between first base, his specialty, and right field.

Now, it's time to take a look at who else is rising through Colorado's ranks.

Shortstops

If you don't know who Ezequiel Tovar is by this point, it's time to crawl out from whatever rock you've been sleeping under. He's been injured since July — dealing with a hip/groin ailment that required time to heal — but is in Arizona now rehabbing. Tovar has always been known for his skills at shortstop, but took off at the plate in Double-A this year, hitting .287 with 15 home runs. He was selected to the MLB Futures game but did not play.

When he's ready to return, Tovar will stay out west, likely joining Triple-A. Whether or not he makes his debut this season is still to be seen, but he's expected to be on their opening day roster come March regardless.

He's not the only shortstop making headlines this season though: Adael Amador, still a teenager, has turned heads in his second professional season. A switch-hitter, Amador has spent the year in Fresno, Calif., hitting .295 with an impressive on base percentage of .415.

And while his career is less than a year old, keep an eye out for Dyan Jorge. He signed with the Rockies in January for $2.8 million, the largest international bonus in team history. Jorge, 19, is at the Rockies training facility in the Dominican Republic.

Catchers

Hunter Goodman has all the power. Thirty-four homers across Low-A and High-A, to be exact. And now, he's heading across the country to Double-A to end the season.

Whether he's a catcher long-term remains to be seen. His greatest asset is his bat, but his skills behind the plate are improving, thanks to time spent with catching guru Jerry Weinstein. Goodman can also play first base.

Switch-hitting Drew Romo is the most skilled catcher in the Rockies organization right now. Romo, drafted out of high school in 2020, has the natural arm.

"He looks really calm back there for such a young kid," Mike Redmond, the Rockies bench coach who oversees catchers, said after working with Romo during spring training. "I really like him. I think he has a chance to be a special player."

Pitchers

LHP Joe Rock is joining Goodman on his long plane ride to Hartford. Rock, selected 68th overall in 2021, skipped over low-A and went straight to Spokane, Wash. this year. He had a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts.

Behind him is Jaden Hill, also drafted in 2021, who recently made his professional debut after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Hill has one of the best changeups in the organization, a pitch that plays especially well at Coors Field.