The Rockies added five players to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, protecting them from being selected in next month's Rule 5 draft.

INF Warming Bernabel, RHP Blair Calvo, INF Julio Carreras, OF Brenton Doyle and RHP Riley Pint all had their contracts selected, leaving just two spots open on the Rockies' roster.

Bernabel, 20, is the youngest of the five. He was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2018 and ended last season in High-A. He hit .313 in Fresno and Spokane last season. Bernabel, along with Calvo, recently finished playing in the Arizona fall league.

Calvo, Pint and Doyle all spent the majority of last season in Double-A, with Doyle and Pint earning promotions to Triple-A at the end of the season. Doyle has strong defensive skills and the power potential, hitting 26 home runs. Calvo had a 2.92 ERA in 31 games, while Pint had a 4.53 ERA in 41 games. Pint, the Rockies' top pick in 2016 and former top prospect, returned to baseball this spring after briefly retiring in 2021.

Carreras, meanwhile, played mainly for Spokane last year and was elevated to Hartford for the final stretch. He hit .281 across the two levels.

INF Aaron Schunk and RHP Karl Koffman are among the players the Rockies left unprotected. The Rule 5 draft is on Dec. 8 and will be the first since 2020, as the lockout forced the league to cancel it in 2021.

Next on the offseason calendar is the non-tender deadline on Friday and the winter Mmeetings Dec. 5-7.