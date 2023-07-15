Rockies' Bud Black may be jaded after his own past on the mound, but his mind goes to pitchers during the All-Star break, and especially their ability to do nothing.

Nothing in a good sense. Nothing being things like Pierce Johnson taking his son for a "guy's day" at TopGolf. Like spending the break trading a weight rack and rosin bag for a golf cart or recliner. If you're really bold, as Johnson was when he played in San Diego, the break even included a first-day trip to Disneyland each year.

The mental strain on relievers during the season is immense. They are the baseball equivalent of an on-call doctor, tasked with being ready at a moment's notice to make an impact. The fatigue that stems from night-to-night stress builds up, and the break is invaluable for refilling the tank.

"I had two days where I didn't do anything — didn't lift or throw," Justin Lawrence said. "I keep it simple going into the All-Star break, because it's a long season. There's no reason to be trying to throw bullpens and overcomplicating it — just keep it simple. The break isn't really at the halfway point, so you get the mental break, and know it's just two more weeks of July and then two more months."

During the year, pitchers find spots for rest but they're limited.

The veterans on the Rockies, including Lawrence, were taught early on that less can often be more. Trying to overload the body on off days with intense lifting sessions can often be subbed out with stretching and mobility work that's less intense.

Days without games aren't the only times they seek relief.

Dialogue between Black and his pitchers has always been open — in part because of his own history on the mound, and in even larger part because he feels it's necessary for success. A lack of communication isn't accepted in the Rockies' clubhouse.

"We've used those guys a lot," Black said of the bullpen. "All 30 teams take care of their players. I demand that we know (from the coaching and training staff) what's going on with our players and the only way to do that is by talking and developing relationships."

The games aren't a reprieve from coming to the ballpark for the day, but it allows a reliever to drop the mental pressure of a possible appearance and focus on healing, physically or mentally.

Lawrence, Johnson and Daniel Bard all appeared in the first game after the break and tossed scoreless frames to upend the Yankees. In Saturday's second chance, it was a longer list after Connor Seabold allowed six earned runs in 2⅓ innings — a problem that originally caused the bullpen to be overtaxed before the break.

And like Saturday, four relievers came in without allowing a run.

Starting pitching is unlikely to get better in Colorado. Injuries have hollowed out a room that once looked to have potential. And the Rockies know it. They've been developing relievers for the past few years who can go multiple innings. The young guys coming up will shoulder much of the load if they have to resort to bullpen games. The veterans will remain in late-inning roles.

The relievers will have to keep talking, finding spots of rest and above all, praying their starting counterparts can eat more innings. If not, there may not be enough possible rest days allotted to catch up.

Other news

Peter Lambert was sent down before the latest wave of Rockies' pitching injuries. The idea, even then, was to get the long reliever stretched out to start again this season.

Kyle Freeland heading to the injured list and Antonio Senzatela looking at Tommy John surgery has the pressure elevating for his return — two off-days in the next week help alleviate some of it.

He pitched Friday and went 4⅓ innings for Triple-A Albuquerque and threw 84 pitches. He struck out five and walked four, but the Isotopes voiced optimism to Black in spite of the free passes.

With the status of its rotation, Colorado has no room to nitpick results. For now, all the Rockies need is another starter for their rotation, and the quicker Lambert's pitch count goes back up, the better. Caution being practiced due to injuries, and Tommy John surgery, limiting him to just three starts since the end of the 2019 season.