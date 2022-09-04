There's a reason Michael Toglia only needed three weeks in Triple-A.
Toglia, the Rockies 2020 first round draft pick, has been up in the majors for less than a week. He's already making his presence known though: he's hitting .300 with three hits, two of which were doubles, in the Rockies doubleheader against the Reds on Sunday.
And he's not the only rookie getting it done: Toglia is part of a trio of newbies who are making the most of their increased playing time. Outfielder Sean Bouchard and infielder Elehuris Montero are also showing off what they are capable of.
All three are getting everyday playing time as the Rockies, already eliminated from the division, evaluate what they have going forward. That also means some old faces will be pushed out. Sam Hilliard was already optioned to Triple-A. Connor Joe, who plays the same positions as Toglia, Bouchard and Montero, has played just twice on this 10-game road trip. If these rookies stick, both Hilliard and Joe could find themselves on the outside looking in soon.
Toglia, a first baseman by trade who can also play right field, is the highest-ranked prospect of the three. He spent most of the season in Double-A as he struggled at the plate: his strikeout rate was at nearly 50 percent in April and he was hitting just .197. But he improved as the season went on, and went to Triple-A in mid-August and to the majors last week.
He brings something this team is desperately missing: power. He got his first home run in his second game, and has three extra-base hits already. His strikeout rate is still high — seven in 20 at-bats — but, if he can stop chasing as much, he has the potential to be a big part of the team moving forward.
Then there's Sean Bouchard, who already has great plate discipline. He made his debut in June, but was injured almost immediately and didn't get a hit in his seven at-bats.
But now, healthy, the Rockies are seeing what Bouchard can do. He's walked five times in five games — staying calm after going down 0-2 in an at-bat in game one on Sunday — and also already has his first home run in the books. He could provide the biggest threat to Joe moving forward: Bouchard also has a high on base percentage with the ability to hit for power.
As for Montero, he's been a daily fixture since his most recent recall on Aug. 2. He has 23 hits in that span, including four home runs. His defense, thanks to his daily ground ball work, is improving steadily. On the depth chart he's behind CJ Cron at first and Ryan McMahon at third, but he's finding time rotating between those two spots and the designated hitter spot.
After a three-hour-and-45-minute rain delay on Saturday night, the Reds opted to postpone and play two on Sunday instead. Here's how both games went: