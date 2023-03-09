The bad news keeps coming for the Colorado Rockies.

Sean Bouchard, who impressed with his steadiness and keen eye in the last month of the 2022 season, has a left distal biceps rupture, requiring surgery, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reported.

He's just the latest player to go down this spring, joining Brendan Rodgers (dislocated shoulder), Lucas Gilbreath (Tommy John), Jake Bird (oblique), Riley Pint (oblique) and Randal Grichuk (sports hernia). Antonio Senzatela (ACL), Tyler Kinley (elbow) and Ryan Rolison (shoulder surgery) will also not be healthy for the start of the season.

Bouchard made his MLB debut in June last year but was quickly sidelined with an oblique strain and optioned back to Triple-A. The Rockies gave him another look, calling him up in late August. He remained with the team for the rest of the season, hitting .328 with a .477 OBP and three home runs in 24 games.

He likely would have been on the Opening Day roster, joining a potential outfield group including Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant, Yonathan Daza and perhaps Nolan Jones.

Now, the Rockies have another spot open. That could go to Michael Toglia, the Rockies' top pick in the 2019 draft, or Brenton Doyle. Both play strong defense, with Toglia also capable of playing first and Doyle excelling in centerfield. Or, there could now be space for Mike Moustakas, the veteran infielder who signed a minor league deal with the team last week. Cole Tucker, another utility man, has also been showing well during spring training.