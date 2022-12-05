SAN DIEGO — On the first day of the MLB winter meetings, one Rockies' top target has fallen off their radar.
An old rival, though, is emerging as a potential fit.
The Rockies view getting an offensive centerfielder as their top priority, and the skills of Brandon Nimmo skyrocketed him up their wish list. The longtime Met, though, is seeking a big contract, something Colorado isn't willing to provide. They feel confident in their prospects — Zac Veen, Brenton Doyle and eventually Benny Montgomery — and feel as though they need only a short-term fill.
"We like some of the young kids coming," general manager Bill Schmidt said. "We are not looking to block our young guys."
So where does that leave them? A new name has emerged: Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger, the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player, was non-tendered by the Dodgers last month, making him a free agent. He was estimated to be owed $20 million in arbitration, a price the Dodgers weren't willing to pay.
Bellinger is after a short-term deal to get his career back on track, and the Rockies are hoping to sign someone to a one-year contract. Schmidt has not talked with Bellinger yet but has had conversations with his agents. There are at least nine other teams after the centerfielder, and a deal with the Rockies is not close.
At his best, Bellinger would check off multiple boxes for the Rockies. He's got the defensive skills and already has experience in the massive Coors Field outfield, which is considered one of the toughest in the league. He has the power potential, hitting 47 home runs during his 2019 MVP season and 39 during his 2017 Rookie of the Year campaign.
But Bellinger hasn't produced the same numbers in the past two seasons as he's battled injuries and inconsistencies at the plate. He finished last season with 19 home runs and a .210 batting average.
A one-year deal would be a low-risk option for all parties involved.
Carlos Estévez signs with Angels
Rockies' manager Bud Black got a call from the Angels earlier this offseason.
The topic: Carlos Estévez, who had spent his entire career, including six major league seasons, with the Rockies.
"I said 'hey, hang on a minute. We are still talking to Carlos too,'" Black told the Angels.
The Rockies, though, were not able to strike a deal. The Angels signed Estévez to a two-year contract on Monday, where he'll likely get the chance to be a closer.
"I think it would have been a great fit for Carlos to come back," Black said. "They are getting a veteran relief pitcher with a good arm who has a great attitude, has a great teammate. He brings a nice veteran presence to a bullpen."
Estévez pitched the eighth, and sometimes ninth, inning for the Rockies. Colorado has Daniel Bard locked in as their closer for the next two seasons but have a whole to fill now with Estévez heading to California. The Rockies think Dinelson Lamet, acquired at midseason, can have more responsibility this season despite mixed results in his three months with them. They are also hopeful that the likes of Justin Lawrence and Jake Bird will take a step forward now that they have more experience.
Brent Suter, picked up on waivers last month, is seen as a jack of all trades for the Rockies, with the ability to take on long relief if needed.