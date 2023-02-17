SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Germán Márquez's bounce-back campaign has suffered a small hiccup.

Márquez tweaked his left hamstring on Feb. 10 while running during a conditioning workout. He's not expected to miss opening day, but he will have to drop out of the World Baseball Classic.

Márquez was scheduled to represent Venezuela in the event, which starts in March.

"I'm sad, I'm disappointed," he said Friday from Salt River Fields. "I want to be in the World Baseball Classic. I want to be with the Venezuelan team."

It's early enough in camp — Friday was just the third day for pitchers and catchers — that this shouldn't impact his preparation for the season. He's getting treatment, running and playing catch. He is hopeful he can resume bullpen throwing next week.

Last season was a letdown for Márquez. And the Rockies need him to get back to the form he showed during his All-Star campaign in 2021 if they have any hopes of getting the team back on track. He finished last season with a 4.95 ERA, giving up more than five runs in a third of his starts.

He spent part of his offseason in Venezuela before returning to Denver to train at Coors Field, and so his son could start kindergarten. This year he's focused on just fine-tuning everything and not trying anything too radicle.

"I took a lot of experience from last year. I feel lighter. This year is going to be good, this year is going to be great," Márquez said

World Traveler

Without Márquez, the Rockies now have six players in the World Baseball Classic. Five have relatively short commutes, only needing to travel to nearby Phoenix or board a three-hour flight to Miami. One, though, has to cross the globe to participate.

Justin Lawrence, representing Panama, has a 7,000-mile journey to Taichung, Taiwan. He'll leave spring training March 2, and with the 15-hour time difference and 30 hours of traveling, will arrive three days later. If they advance to the semi-final round, Panama will play in Tokyo, which is only a 12-hour difference. The finals are in Miami.

"It's all part of the experience," Lawrence said. "It's something I'm looking forward to doing."

Lawrence was born in Panama and moved to the United States when he was a few years old. Panama will be competing against Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Cuba and Italy in Pool A.

"I'm extremely excited," he said. "To represent all my family that's from there, to see all of their excitement is what really puts it into perspective and really the reason that motivates me to want to go out there and really compete and perform."