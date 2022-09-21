DENVER — The future of the Colorado Rockies starts to take shape Thursday.
Ezequiel Tovar, the team's No. 2 prospect and the No. 25 overall according to The Athletic, will be called up on Thursday, a team source said. His debut signifies a new era for the Rockies middle infield, as Tovar, a standout shortstop, is expected to take ownership of that position for years to come.
First it was Troy Tulowitzki. Then it was Trevor Story. Now, it's Tovar's time to man that spot.
Tovar, just 21 years old, will be the youngest position player in franchise history to make his debut. Tovar's highly-anticipated promotion will be the 10th call-up for the Rockies this season. He is already on the 40-man roster, but the Rockies will need to clear a space on the active roster for him.
Tovar stood out in spring training, winning the team's MVP award, and was likely on track to make his debut earlier this year before a hip/groin injury derailed his progress. After a great start to the season in Double-A — where he hit .318 with 13 home runs in 66 games — Tovar spent all of July and August sidelined. He returned last week in Albuquerque, a step up from where he was when he got injured, and played just five games before his promotion. He had seven hits and a home run during his short stint in Triple-A.
The Rockies signed José Iglesias to a one-year deal last offseason, needing a place holder until Tovar was ready to take over that spot. Iglesias has fared well in his time in Colorado, but is currently on the injured list with a right hand contusion. With just 14 games left, it's unknown if Iglesias will be able to return this season and, with Tovar ready, he is not likely to be re-signed.
Alan Trejo, who was recalled to start in place of Iglesias, will now be the odd man out. But Trejo has proved during this stint of everyday playing time that he can hang at the major league level, and the team intends to find ways to keep him around. That includes trying him out in the outfield during spring training, with the idea of turning him into a utility player. Trejo can already play second, shortstop and third.