The Colorado Rockies traded Sam Hilliard to the Braves for RHP Dylan Spain on Sunday, clearing a spot on their 40-man roster and adding pitching depth to their minor league system.

Spain, 24, was drafted in the 10th round in 2021 and spent all of the 2022 season at the Braves' High-A affiliate. He played in 36 games last season, starting seven, and ended the year with a 5.30 ERA.

The Rockies always hoped that, with Hilliard's size and defensive abilities, he would develop into the consistent power-hitting centerfielder they've been seeking. But Hilliard, drafted in 2015 and debuted in 2019, never quite found his stride as a major leaguer. He spent half of the 2022 season in Triple-A, playing just 70 games for the Rockies and hitting .184 with only two home runs in that span.

With free agency set to begin on Thursday, the Rockies now have 34 players on their 40-man roster. That number will go up to 37 when players are moved back from the 60-day injured list.