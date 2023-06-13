Colorado Rockies 7, Boston Red Sox 6

What happened: The Rockies have won three games in a row after beating the Red Sox, 7-6, in 10 innings on Tuesday night in Boston. Colorado tallied 12 hits including clutch late-inning at bats to seal the victory. Pitching was inconsistent but the bullpen came up big in several tight spots. The Rockies can complete a three-game sweep of the Red Sox on Wednesday night. It will be the third game of their current nine-game road swing. Colorado moves to 29-40 on the season.

At the plate: A bases-clearing double from catcher Elias Diaz in the third inning gave Colorado a 3-0 lead; scoring Jurickson Profar (single), Ezequiel Tovar (single) and Ryan McMahon (walk). The Rockies added to their advantage in the fourth, 4-0, with a Brenton Doyle RBI double after Randal Grichuk walked. Colorado solved Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford but struggled to produce against their bullpen until a three-run 10th inning facing righty Justin Garza. A Randal Grichuk two-run double put Colorado back on top and Profar padded the lead, 7-4, with a sacrifice fly that scored Grichuk.

On the mound: Chase Anderson was phenomenal over the first three innings of his start with just one hit allowed, but he wavered in the fourth with a two-run homer from Boston’s Rafael Devers. Anderson loaded the bases in the fifth, got pulled, and Justin Turner ripped an RBI single off Jake Bird to make it 4-3. Bird’s struggles continued in the sixth, when Boston tied the game after Adam Duval doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly. Colorado’s bullpen combination of Brad Hand, Justin Lawrence and Daniel Bard held Boston scoreless. A Red Sox two-run homer off Michael Carasiti in the 10th didn’t sink the Rockies. Pierce Johnson earned the save.

What’s next: Rockies (LHP Austin Gomber) vs. Red Sox (RHP Garrett Whitlock), 5:10 p.m. Wednesday at Fenway Park in Boston.