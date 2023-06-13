APTOPIX Rockies Red Sox Baseball

Colorado Rockies' Jurickson Profar, left, is put out by Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Chris Martin, right, while trying to reach first during the ninth inning at Fenway Park Tuesday in Boston. 

Colorado Rockies 7, Boston Red Sox  6

What happened: The Rockies have won three games in a row after beating the Red Sox, 7-6, in 10 innings on Tuesday night in Boston. Colorado tallied 12 hits including clutch late-inning at bats to seal the victory. Pitching was inconsistent but the bullpen came up big in several tight spots. The Rockies can complete a three-game sweep of the Red Sox on Wednesday night. It will be the third game of their current nine-game road swing. Colorado moves to 29-40 on the season.

At the plate: A bases-clearing double from catcher Elias Diaz in the third inning gave Colorado a 3-0 lead; scoring Jurickson Profar (single), Ezequiel Tovar (single) and Ryan McMahon (walk). The Rockies added to their advantage in the fourth, 4-0, with a Brenton Doyle RBI double after Randal Grichuk walked. Colorado solved Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford but struggled to produce against their bullpen until a three-run 10th inning facing righty Justin Garza. A Randal Grichuk two-run double put Colorado back on top and Profar padded the lead, 7-4, with a sacrifice fly that scored Grichuk.

On the mound: Chase Anderson was phenomenal over the first three innings of his start with just one hit allowed, but he wavered in the fourth with a two-run homer from Boston’s Rafael Devers. Anderson loaded the bases in the fifth, got pulled, and Justin Turner ripped an RBI single off Jake Bird to make it 4-3. Bird’s struggles continued in the sixth, when Boston tied the game after Adam Duval doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly. Colorado’s bullpen combination of Brad Hand, Justin Lawrence and Daniel Bard held Boston scoreless. A Red Sox two-run homer off Michael Carasiti in the 10th didn’t sink the Rockies. Pierce Johnson earned the save.

What’s next: Rockies (LHP Austin Gomber) vs. Red Sox (RHP Garrett Whitlock), 5:10 p.m. Wednesday at Fenway Park in Boston.