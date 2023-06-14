Boston Red Sox 6, Colorado Rockies 3

What happened: The Rockies fell to the Red Sox and snapped a winning streak, but they still claimed the three-game series over Boston, 2-1. A strong pitching start to the game Wednesday night unraveled in the seventh. Colorado failed to produce runs in seven of nine innings.

At the plate: Colorado gained the lead in the sixth inning. Brenton Doyle singled and advanced to second on a steal. Nolan Jones singled, and Ezequiel Tovar brought home their first run with a sacrifice fly. Then a Ryan McMahon RBI double scored Jones to make it 2-1. Colorado started the ninth inning strong with a McMahon walk, Elias Diaz single and Randal Grichuk brought home a run with a sacrifice groundball. But it wasn't enough for a comeback victory after Boston regained the lead.

On the mound: Colorado starting pitcher Austin Gomber struggled out of the gate with a two-hit first inning. Justin Turner’s RBI single gave Boston an early 1-0 advantage. But Gomber settled in to produce one of his strongest outings in recent memory, pitching through the sixth inning, with five strikeouts and one walk. But Gomber and the bullpen (Brent Suter/Peter Lambert) imploded in the seventh with five runs on five hits to pull ahead, 6-2.

What’s next: Rockies (LHP Kyle Freeland) vs. Braves (RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver), 5:20 p.m. Thursday at Truist Park.