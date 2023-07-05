Where good news shines

Time to cast a line at... Coors Field?

Troutfest Colorado is coming to your favorite LoDo ballpark on Saturday. The one-of-a-kind fly fishing festival runs Noon-6 pm with a special showing of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival on the videoboard at 7 pm.

Troutfest features fly-tying exhibitions, kids activities, a casting area, raffles and games, stadium tours, ballgame food and beverages.

Plus, you can finally learn if Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocks the fountains in centerfield.

The event is brought to you by Colorado Trout Unlimited. Tickets to Troutfest are free and can be reserved at ColoradoTU.org. Tickets to the International Fly Fishing Film Festival showing (7-9 pm) go for $20.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)