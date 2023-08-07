Where the good news shines

Brenton Doyle is doing things no Colorado Rockies center fielder has done before in his first season.

The rookie was named the Fielding Bible Awards Defensive Player of the Month this week after putting up historical numbers in July. He was responsible for six defensive runs saved in the month — no Rockies center fielder has collected six in a season, much less a month. Toronto's Matt Chapman and Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. shared the honor with Doyle.

Doyle is already up to nine defensive runs saved in center field. That is the most in franchise history for a season. His six in July were the most among the league's center fielders.

Part of the reason is Coors Field's expansive outfield. It is the largest in the league at 121,486 square feet of fair territory, and when mixed with the league-most altitude, creates a tough environment for outfielders to track down balls.

Doyle is doing it in just his first year, and the Rockies may have found their center field solution for the foreseeable future. If he can continue his trajectory, the youngster may become Colorado's first Gold Glove winner in the outfield since Carlos González in 2013.