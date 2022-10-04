Where the good news shines
How do you combat inflation caused by a state and federal government trying to hurt you?
Win the Rockies 50-50 drawing!
Wednesday is the final day to enter a jackpot that’s currently worth over $71,000. Oh, the winner doesn’t score all that dough. That’s why it’s called a “50-50” drawing. Half the jackpot goes to the Metro State University-Denver Alumni Association, half goes into your pocket.
Then it goes to Safeway, Conoco, King Soopers, Walmart (Go Broncos!) or wherever you’ve been forced to spend too much money in Colorado, which has the highest transportation and shelter inflation costs in the entire country, according to a United States Congress Joint Economic study.
Bad news: take one look around, and it's clear the people in charge don’t care about you.
Good news: five tickets for $10 are available for the final Rockies lottery at Rockies5050.com!
