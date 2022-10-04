04_08_22 rockies dodgers01134.jpg

Fireworks explode over Coors Field during the National Anthem before the start of the 2022 Colorado Rockies season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 8, 2022, at Coors Field in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Where the good news shines

How do you combat inflation caused by a state and federal government trying to hurt you?

Win the Rockies 50-50 drawing!

Wednesday is the final day to enter a jackpot that’s currently worth over $71,000. Oh, the winner doesn’t score all that dough. That’s why it’s called a “50-50” drawing. Half the jackpot goes to the Metro State University-Denver Alumni Association, half goes into your pocket.

Then it goes to Safeway, Conoco, King Soopers, Walmart (Go Broncos!) or wherever you’ve been forced to spend too much money in Colorado, which has the highest transportation and shelter inflation costs in the entire country, according to a United States Congress Joint Economic study.

Bad news: take one look around, and it's clear the people in charge don’t care about you.

Good news: five tickets for $10 are available for the final Rockies lottery at Rockies5050.com!

"Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

