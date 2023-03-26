SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Connor Seabold hasn't been a reliever since his college days at Cal State-Fullerton.

Making that transition, though, could be the key to landing a spot on the Rockies' opening day roster. Seabold, acquired from the Red Sox in January, is one of two relievers in contention for the final spot in the Rockies' bullpen. Gavin Hollowell, who spent part of camp sidelined with a back injury, is also being considered.

"You try not to think about it, but you have to think about it. It's going to pop in your head. I can only control what I am able to control," Seabold told The Denver Gazette Sunday. "I'm here this late for a reason. I just have to know wherever I end up that they like me."

Seabold was drafted by Boston in 2017 and made his debut for the team in 2021. He did not fare well in his six major league starts with the Red Sox, allowing 23 earned runs in 18.1 innings pitched.

He had success in the minors, though, and entered his first spring training with the Rockies as a starter. Colorado, already confident with its five starters, didn't have an immediate need for Seabold to be stretched out. So they approached him after his outing against the Giants March 10 and asked him to spend the rest of camp trying out a bullpen role.

"I think the starting pitching background gives him the pitch ability to get on the major league staff as a long man to give us innings," manager Bud Black said. "Good heartbeat, repeatable delivery, three-pitch mix — all those things that he showed as a minor league pitcher he's showing this spring in the games that he's started and the games that he's relieved."

As a starter, Seabold is accustomed to pitching only every five games, with each day between starts assigned a specific purpose. But as a reliever, he won't have a set schedule and needs to be ready to pitch almost every night. It also gives him more time to work outside of game action on his curveball, a relatively new pitch for him that he's trying to implement more.

"I kind of like the whole not knowing when you are going to pitch," Seabold said. "It happens so fast that you don't have time to think about it. When I start, I think about it all day and not that it hinders me a lot but I like not having to worry about it until a few minutes before the fact. You don't have time to worry."

The Rockies have liked what they've seen this spring despite what some of the numbers say. He has a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched. But Hollowell has also looked sharp and has more experience as a reliever. With Ty Blach already on the team as a potential long reliever, Seabold may find himself as the first man out. If he goes to Triple-A, he'll likely be stretched out so he can be used as starter and reliever depth.